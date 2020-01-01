Gospel star Benjamin Dube mourns the death of his mother, Pastor Grace Dube

Pastor Grace Dube, the mother of gospel music star Benjamin Dube and herself a gospel singer passed away on Tuesday, the last day of 2019, her son has confirmed.

The singer and minister has offered his late mother several tributes on Twitter, with others including Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi offering social media tributes to the late pastor and singer.

In December, Benjamin tweeted that he was looking after his mom at her home in Meadowlands, Soweto, after she took ill.

“I thank God and my family members for her recuperation,” he said at the time.

Dube’s cause of death is not yet clear.

When the Holy Spirit ????????????????was in the move at High Praise Centre-Crossover last year, she came on to the pulpit and put her arms around me,and didn’t want to leave….I felt the Blessing right there just like Jesus who said “who touched me?”. . Thanks MOM❤️ pic.twitter.com/khiuc8o9E2 — Benjamin Dube (@benjamindube) January 1, 2020

Our sincere & heartfelt condolences to the Dube family, in particular Bishop @benjamindube, on the passing of his mother & close friend; Pastor Grace Dube. Mama breathed her last yesterday, refusing to go into 2020. May her soul rest in perfect & eternal peace #RIPGraceDube https://t.co/DeemmG5TWS — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 1, 2020

A life well lived. A life for Christ till her last breath! What a soldier.

Thank you for ukusiphilela Gogo. “Abantu aph’emhlabeni balibelukonwaba kanti ke asbasiboni isiphelo somhlaba” we’ll sing on for you Gogo ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/X5XJSUmzOF — IG : @justhlo (@just_hlo) December 31, 2019

