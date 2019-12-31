Breaking News 31.12.2019 09:37 am

Gas pipeline explodes in Alberton

Roedolf Walker
A view of the explosion. Photo credit: Erla Coetzee

All gas lines have been shut down and it will be later verified which gas line has been affected, as evacuations continue.

A gas pipeline is on fire behind Phillip street in Verwoerdpark, Alberton. All gas lines have been shut down, and it will be later verified which gas line has been affected, reports Alberton Record.

Gas line on fire in Verwoedpark.

According to a message circulated by CPS Security, residents living within a 1.5km radius of the explosion have been urged to evacuate.

Emergency services are on site. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured in the explosion.

Initial reports indicate that it was a Sasol pipeline, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

