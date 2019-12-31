Gas pipeline explodes in Alberton

A gas pipeline is on fire behind Phillip street in Verwoerdpark, Alberton. All gas lines have been shut down, and it will be later verified which gas line has been affected, reports Alberton Record.

According to a message circulated by CPS Security, residents living within a 1.5km radius of the explosion have been urged to evacuate.

Emergency services are on site. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured in the explosion.

Initial reports indicate that it was a Sasol pipeline, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.