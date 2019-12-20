Samkele Maseko rejects Kanthan Pillay’s ‘rat’ apology

Journalist Samkele Maseko has noted and rejected eNCA head of news Kanthan Pillay’s apology to labelling him a rat moving to a sinking ship.

In a tweet, Maseko wrote: “I note and reject Mr Kanthan Pillay’s apology. We can no longer accept apologies for racial and corporate abuse. It would be inhumane of me to accept an apology while another black child still faces the abuse of power by the same man.”

On Thursday, Pillay apologised for comments he had made on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I hereby express my unreserved apology to all that were offended by my irresponsible and ill-conceived statement on Twitter, posted on Tuesday,” he said.

He had, among other things, called Maseko a “rat” heading to the “sinking ship” of the SABC after he resigned from eNCA amid controversy about the organisation withdrawing from covering an EFF elective conference.

Pillay said he deeply regretted the statement and retracted it in its entirety.

Pillay had tweeted on Tuesday about “rats swimming toward a sinking ship #EarlyXmasGift,” which prompted Maseko to lambaste him and reveal the alleged circumstances under which he left eNCA.

Pillay added: “I regret further and apologise unreservedly for the offence caused to all and specifically to Mr Maseko, the SABC and the management of eMedia. The action I took in haste and without thinking, which now places my employer, my colleagues, my family and my friends in a most embarrassing position.

“My actions were irresponsible and unbecoming of a senior manager in any newsroom. The statement I made is unacceptable and rightfully rebuked by all concerned.

“In the next few days, the matter will be further discussed and investigated, and, whatever the outcome, will be binding on me. I regret having been drawn into a Twitter war and I ask for your understanding with the knowledge that I am deeply remorseful of my actions.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting by Charles Cilliers)

