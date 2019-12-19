Breaking News 19.12.2019 11:30 am

Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Citizen reporter
Tubular Technical Construction is still on site at Kusile Power Station, despite there being an application for the provisional liquidation of its main shareholder, September 2018. Picture: Moneyweb

The Hawks say a statement with more information will be issued shortly.

The police announced on Thursday that former Eskom senior managers have been arrested for alleged fraud and corruption amounting to R745 million at Kusile Power Station.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said more information would be provided shortly.

In November investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh published an article in Daily Maverick detailing an alleged slush fund corruption scandal involving Eskom executives and at least four contractors.

The scandal involved contracts worth a combined R10 billion resulting in an estimated R75 million being lost due to irregular activities.

The construction of Kusile is five years past its original completion date and an estimated R80 billion over budget.

Hitachi Power Africa, a subsidiary of Hitachi, was found by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to have made US$6 million in corrupt payments to a front company for the African National Congress in relation to a boiler contract for Kusile and Medupi.

Hitachi agreed to pay US$19 million to settle the charges. 

This is a developing story which will be updated once more information has been made available.

