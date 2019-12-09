Breaking News 9.12.2019 12:19 pm

Ben Turok dies age 92

News24Wire
Professor Ben Turok, a Member of Parliament on October 17, 2012 at the Industrial Development Corporation Media Briefing in Sandton,South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Financial Mail / Robert Tshabalala)

His family says he died in the early hours of Monday.

ANC struggle veteran Ben Turok has died at the age of 92.

In a statement, the family said that Turok – a former anti-apartheid activist, economics professor and former member of parliament – had died on Monday.

Turok’s son, Professor Ivan Turok, confirmed that the statement had been sent on behalf of the family, which includes his two brothers Fred and Neil, and their mother Mary.

“The Turok family are very sad to announce the passing of Ben Turok, their much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, in the early hours of Monday, 9th December, aged 92,” the family statement read.

“He was always outspoken and dedicated his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in South Africa. He was a loyal, lifetime member of the ANC, but retained an independent perspective throughout.

“He asked for his death to marked by a private ceremony, rather than anything official or formal, in view of the present predicament facing the country.

“His wisdom and counsel will be sorely missed.”

