Joburg speaker Da Gama survives no confidence vote

Gopolang Moloko
Speaker of Joburg council Vasco da Gama after the vote for Joburg Mayor was postponed. Picture: Michel Bega

The EFF abstained, yet votes tallied at 135 in favour of the motion with 99 against could not succeed in ousting da Gama as speaker.

It appears Johannesburg Council Speaker Vasco Da Gama has survived a no-confidence vote by a single vote during Thursday special council sitting.

Following a vote count where 135 votes were in favour of the no-confidence motion against Da Gama, it has now been clarified that the rule book outlines that majority means half of the members in council plus one.

Da Gama said the rule book said half of the members plus one and council had 270 members which meant 50% was 135.

Da Gama surviving the motion caused chaos in council with ANC councillors clearly stating that they did not recognise Da Gama as Speaker. Another council meeting will be announced following a walkout by council members.

The ANC unsurprisingly voted against da Gama after their candidate Geoff Makhubo became the new mayor yesterday.

The ANC instituted the motion against the speaker as it claims he has failed to safeguard the interests of the council and that he has failed to provide the leadership to ensure the smooth running of the council.

Council has adjourned.

