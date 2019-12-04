Tutu again in hospital for ‘infection’

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is again in hospital.

He has been admitted to receive treatment for a reported “stubborn” infection – the same condition that saw him in and out of hospital for years, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.

The 88-year-old was in fine fettle last month when he met the Springboks after their Rugby World Cup win, and shortly before that when he met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, and their baby son, Archie.

This is a breaking story, which will be updated as fresh information comes in.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

