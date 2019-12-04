Breaking News 4.12.2019 05:49 pm

Tutu again in hospital for ‘infection’

Citizen reporter
Nobel Peace Laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (top-R) and his wife Leah (top-2-R) look over the South African rugby team during a trophy tour stop at the Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa 11 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

The 88-year-old was in fine fettle last month when he met the Springboks after their Rugby World Cup win.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is again in hospital.

He has been admitted to receive treatment for a reported “stubborn” infection – the same condition that saw him in and out of hospital for years, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.

The 88-year-old was in fine fettle last month when he met the Springboks after their Rugby World Cup win, and shortly before that when he met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, and their baby son, Archie.

This is a breaking story, which will be updated as fresh information comes in.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

