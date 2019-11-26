Siya Kolisi reportedly signs with Roc Nation Sports

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has reportedly signed with the sports management company founded by US rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Carter).

This is according to veteran sports journalist Robert Marawa, who tweeted the news earlier on Monday evening.

“Isaac Lugudde-Katwe Director of Roc Nation International Sports Africa tells #MSW that Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi has joined @RocNationSports @RocNation family,” tweeted Marawa, before adding “he’s currently in London, signing them papers as we speak.”

Roc Nation Sports is the sports management division of Roc Nation. The division was founded by Carter in spring 2013 in partnership with Creative Artists Agency, a prominent talent agency based in Los Angeles.

According to Ranker, Roc Nation Sports currently represents 77 athletes across fields such as basketball, baseball, boxing and American football. Names on their client list include the likes of Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins, Victor Cruz and Jeremy Lin, to name a few.

Earlier this year, the company set up a soccer-focused international division with a focus on bringing “lifestyle, music and sport to the epicentre of the world’s soccer market.”

