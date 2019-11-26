Breaking News 26.11.2019 08:44 pm

Siya Kolisi reportedly signs with Roc Nation Sports

Kaunda Selisho
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wins People's Choice Sports Star of the year during the 2019 South African Sports Awards held at The Playhouse Company on November 10, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. The SA Sports Awards is a partnership between the Department of Sport and Recreation, SASCOC and the SABC. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

This is according to veteran sports journalist Robert Marawa, who tweeted the news earlier on Monday evening. 

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has reportedly signed with the sports management company founded by US rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Carter).

“Isaac Lugudde-Katwe Director of Roc Nation International Sports Africa tells #MSW that Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi has joined  @RocNationSports @RocNation family,” tweeted Marawa, before adding “he’s currently in London, signing them papers as we speak.”

Siya Kolisi signs to roc nation sports

Image: Twitter

Roc Nation Sports is the sports management division of Roc Nation. The division was founded by Carter in spring 2013 in partnership with Creative Artists Agency, a prominent talent agency based in Los Angeles.

According to Ranker, Roc Nation Sports currently represents 77 athletes across fields such as basketball, baseball, boxing and American football. Names on their client list include the likes of Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins, Victor Cruz and Jeremy Lin, to name a few.

Earlier this year, the company set up a soccer-focused international division with a focus on bringing “lifestyle, music and sport to the epicentre of the world’s soccer market.”

WATCH: Robbie Wessels releases Siya Kolisi tribute ‘treffer’

