John Steenhuisen wins DA interim leader position

160 Democratic Alliance (DA) members voted for John Steenhuisen to become their new interim leader on Sunday afternoon at Nkukuleko House in Johannesburg.

They also voted for Ivan Meyer to be the party’s interim federal chairperson, until its early congress in 2020.

Political analysts broke down the two main ideologies being put against each other by interim leader candidates John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana in the election – Steenhuisen aligning with the view that race-based politics should be denied, and Gana’s view that the country’s race and gender issues should be dealt with.

DA deputy federal chair Ivan Meyer was considered a firm favourite going into Sunday’s federal council meeting. Khume Ramulifho – MPL in the Gauteng legislature and Nomafrench Mbombo – DA Women’s Network leader and Western Cape health MEC were the other two candidates vying for the position, after Dharmesh Dhaya – DA chief whip in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality withdrew from the race.

Each candidate had an opportunity to address council for five minutes and motivate why they believe they are the best person to occupy the office.

The party’s elections followed regulations set out by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

