Breaking News 15.11.2019 11:04 am

Former SABC group CEO dies

Citizen reporter
Former SABC group CEO dies

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation group CEO Solly Mokoetle has died | Image: Twitter, by Navin Sewchunder @Nav_Sew

He once made headlines for going missing after a walk and later turning up in a hospital.

The former South African Broadcasting Corporation group CEO, who once made headlines for going missing after a walk and later turning up in a hospital, Solly Mokoetle, has died.

Details surrounding his passing have yet to be revealed.

He was the public broadcaster’s CEO between 2009 to 2010 following a stint as chief operating officer.

Three years ago, a search for the former CEO was launched after he disappeared after apparently stepping outside his luxury home in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal, to meet someone at his gate.

He was later found by his wife, Zola Ntuli, in a Phoenix hospital just north of Durban in his pyjamas.

READ NEXT: Solly Mokoetle ‘may have suffered a stroke’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Living in a noisy area could increase the risk of suffering a more severe stroke 30.10.2019
EFF calls on Mantashe to quit and hand himself over to police 29.10.2019
Rugby World Cup final to be broadcast live on SABC 28.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition