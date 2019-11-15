Former SABC group CEO dies

The former South African Broadcasting Corporation group CEO, who once made headlines for going missing after a walk and later turning up in a hospital, Solly Mokoetle, has died.

BREAKING NEWS | Former SABC CEO Solly Mokoetle has passed away pic.twitter.com/Z95XlvS0TU — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) November 15, 2019

Details surrounding his passing have yet to be revealed.

He was the public broadcaster’s CEO between 2009 to 2010 following a stint as chief operating officer.

Three years ago, a search for the former CEO was launched after he disappeared after apparently stepping outside his luxury home in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal, to meet someone at his gate.

He was later found by his wife, Zola Ntuli, in a Phoenix hospital just north of Durban in his pyjamas.

