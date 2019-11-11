City of Joburg employee falls out of building to his death

A City of Johannesburg employee has died after allegedly falling from the municipality headquarters’ 14th floor.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane confirmed the incident happened after 12pm.

“We can confirm an incident happened, involving a casualty,” he said, adding that the City did not want to speculate on the motive for the incident, which was now subject to a police investigation.

Police and emergency services were at the scene looking for clues on the reason behind the person’s death.

Asked if the casualty was male or female, Modingoane said no information would be released before the family of the victim was notified and police had concluded with their investigations.

A City of Joburg employee who asked to remain anonymous said notifications from the office confirmed a man had fallen from the building to his death.

Employees received notifications shortly after 2pm informing them of the incident.

“It is still unclear if the man jumped or accidentally fell out of a window,” the employee told the Citizen.

Speculations around the office are that the man was in the community development department and that he committed suicide, the employee added.

The man’s body is alleged to be unrecognisable as he fell on rocks.

This is a developing story.

