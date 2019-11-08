Four pupils rushed to hospital after gang breaks into school with pangas

Four pupils from the Humansdorp Senior Secondary School have been rushed to hospital after gang members forcefully made their way into the school to attack the pupils.

Reports claim the pupils were stabbed during the encounter and have been rushed to hospital.

More information to follow.

Four learners at Humansdorp Senior Secondary school have been rushed to hospital after a group of gangsters forced the school gate open and attacked them with panaga's. The stabbed learners have been rushed to Livingstone hospital. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/XGRYVufsWE — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) November 8, 2019

The department of education has been fielding a plethora of cases regarding school violence in the past few months as school violence has been thrust in the spotlight.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi mentioned he would visit a school in Kempton Park on Wednesday where a pupil violently attacked his schoolmate.

It is unclear when the incident happened, but the footage was shared on social medial.

The department said: “The MEC has already confirmed that he will be visiting the school this morning [Wednesday] just to understand on what transpired there and what necessary actions need to be taken so that there is a deterrent to such action in and around our school.”

Last month a pupil died after being stabbed with a pair of scissors at the Thuto Tiro Secondary School in the Vaal.

