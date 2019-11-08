Breaking News 8.11.2019 02:35 pm

Four pupils rushed to hospital after gang breaks into school with pangas

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock

The gang forced the school gate open and allegedly attacked the pupils.

Four pupils from the Humansdorp Senior Secondary School have been rushed to hospital after gang members forcefully made their way into the school to attack the pupils.

Reports claim the pupils were stabbed during the encounter and have been rushed to hospital.

More information to follow.

The department of education has been fielding a plethora of cases regarding school violence in the past few months as school violence has been thrust in the spotlight.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi mentioned he would visit a school in Kempton Park on Wednesday where a pupil violently attacked his schoolmate.

It is unclear when the incident happened, but the footage was shared on social medial.

The department said: “The MEC has already confirmed that he will be visiting the school this morning [Wednesday] just to understand on what transpired there and what necessary actions need to be taken so that there is a deterrent to such action in and around our school.”

Last month a pupil died after being stabbed with a pair of scissors at the Thuto Tiro Secondary School in the Vaal.

