Body of missing KZN doctor found at Howick Falls

The body found on Tuesday morning at Howick Falls in KwaZulu-Natal is that of missing Raisethorpe doctor Vidwan Singh, which has been confirmed to Public Eye by family spokesperson Neren Anand.

Singh’s distraught family waited anxiously while the search and rescue team retrieved the body from among the rocks. Dr Singh’s body was negotiated up the steep path from the gorge below, assisted by Working on Fire volunteers.

The family identified the body before uniting in prayer. Singh’s body has since been transferred to the Howick Mortuary.

The doctor’s wife and her family thanked everyone who has been involved in the search and rescue, and those who have supported the family, over the past week.

“No matter how [big] or small, it as all been appreciated,” she said.

“Police will continue with their investigation. No funeral arrangements have been made,” Anand said.

Singh’s body was spotted by retired search and rescue diver Jack Haskins, who alerted authorities and the dive teams.

An extensive search was launched last week after the 72-year-old general practitioner did not return home after leaving his medical practice in Raisethorpe last Tuesday. His car and phone were subsequently tracked to the Howick Falls precinct.

