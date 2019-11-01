702 presenter Xolani Gwala dies after cancer battle

702 presenter Xolani Gwala has lost his battle with stage 4 colon cancer, the radio station announced on Friday morning after hearing from his family.

The much-loved veteran talk-radio host was welcomed back with open arms and tears by both colleagues and listeners last year August when he made his return to the airwaves after nine months when his cancer appeared to have gone into remission.

In September 2017, Xolani confirmed that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

Not many were aware he was once again losing the battle against cancer and he died early on Friday.

He hailed from the small town of Impendle outside Pietermaritzburg, and had more than two decades of experience in broadcasting. His experience included working as a reporter, news anchor, producer, talk show host and current affairs presenter across both radio and television.

Devasted ???? Go well #XolaniGwala XG you remain an inspiration. May the family and the @Radio702 remain strong during this painful period. Hamba Kahle Mphephethwa — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 1, 2019

Devastating news. RIP Xolani Gwala. You were a brilliant broadcaster, a kind human being with an affable smile, always. Condolences to your family and friends. Rest in peace, my colleague. pic.twitter.com/5HiQjdNI7J — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) November 1, 2019

Gwala explained at the time that what he had gone through was a miracle but the journey was not over yet.

Gwala said prayers had kept him going as he had seen a lot of suffering by other people when he was being treated in hospital.

