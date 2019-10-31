Boeing says up to 50 planes grounded globally over cracks

Boeing had previously reported a problem with the model’s “pickle fork” — a part which helps bind the wing to the fuselage — prompting US regulators to order immediate inspections of aircraft that had seen heavy use.

A company spokesperson on Thursday told AFP that so far around 1,000 planes worldwide had “reached the inspection threshold”, with less than five percent — or up to 50 jets globally — having “findings” that kept them grounded until repair.

