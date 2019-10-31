Breaking News 31.10.2019 07:44 am

Boeing says up to 50 planes grounded globally over cracks

AFP
Boeing says up to 50 planes grounded globally over cracks

AFP/File/Jason Redmond

Crisis-hit Boeing faced fresh safety concerns Thursday, as the firm admitted cracks were found in up to 50 of its popular 737NG planes following worldwide inspections.

Boeing had previously reported a problem with the model’s “pickle fork” — a part which helps bind the wing to the fuselage — prompting US regulators to order immediate inspections of aircraft that had seen heavy use.

A company spokesperson on Thursday told AFP that so far around 1,000 planes worldwide had “reached the inspection threshold”, with less than five percent — or up to 50 jets globally — having “findings” that kept them grounded until repair.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ethiopian Airlines crash report due Monday: foreign ministry 1.4.2019
Boeing unveils how it plans to stop 737 Max aircraft crashes 28.3.2019
Boeing chair pens letter about safety, offers condolences 19.3.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 