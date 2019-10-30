Breaking News 30.10.2019 12:08 pm

WATCH: Water cannon fired at foreign nationals in Cape Town CBD

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Water cannon fired at foreign nationals in Cape Town CBD

Picture: Screenshot.

Several foreign nationals have been arrested following a protest which saw them demanding to be removed from South Africa.

Police have been using water cannons to disperse foreign nationals camped outside the United Nations High Commission (UNHC) for Refugees in Cape Town.

The Waldorf Arcade at St George’s Mall in Cape Town was swarming with law enforcement who clashed with foreign nationals staging a sit-in at the UNHC.

The sit-in has been ongoing since October 8, reportedly over a lack of safety for migrants in the country.

Scores of people have allegedly been injured due to the clash with law enforcement on Wednesday. Foreign nationals claim refugees are being pushed out of communities and are being discriminated against.

Chants from the foreign nationals can be heard, with many screaming “We want to go”.

The police are said to have responded in the area to a court order stating that some employees could not access their places of work due to the weeks-long sit-in by foreign nationals.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cape Town man accused of stabbing child changes lawyers 29.10.2019
Family in Brakpan terrorised for laying rape charges 29.10.2019
Cape Town residents battle spring floods 28.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition