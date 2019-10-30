WATCH: Water cannon fired at foreign nationals in Cape Town CBD

Police have been using water cannons to disperse foreign nationals camped outside the United Nations High Commission (UNHC) for Refugees in Cape Town.

The Waldorf Arcade at St George’s Mall in Cape Town was swarming with law enforcement who clashed with foreign nationals staging a sit-in at the UNHC.

The sit-in has been ongoing since October 8, reportedly over a lack of safety for migrants in the country.

Scores of people have allegedly been injured due to the clash with law enforcement on Wednesday. Foreign nationals claim refugees are being pushed out of communities and are being discriminated against.

Chants from the foreign nationals can be heard, with many screaming “We want to go”.

The police are said to have responded in the area to a court order stating that some employees could not access their places of work due to the weeks-long sit-in by foreign nationals.

This is a developing story.

[WATCH] *GRAPHIC WARNING* One of the #Refugees/Migrants arrested outside the UNHCR offices in Cape Town explains the police action was unwarranted. @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/TwfIaW1dt6 — Natalie Malgas (@nataliemalgas) October 30, 2019

[WATCH] It's chaos outside the UNHCR offices in Cape Town where #Refugees&migrant labourers have been camping outside for weeks. Public Order Police have moved in to clear the street. @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/mkaS54Tuhv — Natalie Malgas (@nataliemalgas) October 30, 2019

