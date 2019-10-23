Mkhwebane fires one, suspends four of her senior staff

The office of the public protector’s chief operating officer (COO), Basani Baloyi, has been axed by Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

She has also suspended four senior officials and investigators: executive manager Pona Mogaladi, chief investigator Abongile Madiba, chief investigator Lesedi Sekele, and senior investigator Tebogo Kekana, News24 reports.

Office of the public protector CEO Vussy Mahlangu said in a letter that Baloyi lacks the skills or conduct for his position, the publication reports.

It was further reported that at least one of those suspended is believed to have been involved in a complaint lodged by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema against the Financial Services Conduct Authority, which resulted in a report that is currently under judicial review.

