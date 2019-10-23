Breaking News 23.10.2019 09:57 am

Mkhwebane fires one, suspends four of her senior staff

Citizen reporter
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during an outreach programme at the Rabasotho Community Center in Tembisa, 21 August 2019. She was joined by the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Mzandile Masina to hear and provide solutions to the communities problems. Picture: Neil McCartney

The office of the public protector’s COO will be vacating his position at the end of the month.

The office of the public protector’s chief operating officer (COO), Basani Baloyi, has been axed by Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

She has also suspended four senior officials and investigators: executive manager Pona Mogaladi, chief investigator Abongile Madiba, chief investigator Lesedi Sekele, and senior investigator Tebogo Kekana, News24 reports.

Office of the public protector CEO Vussy Mahlangu said in a letter that Baloyi lacks the skills or conduct for his position, the publication reports.

It was further reported that at least one of those suspended is believed to have been involved in a complaint lodged by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema against the Financial Services Conduct Authority, which resulted in a report that is currently under judicial review.

The Citizen has contacted spokesperson for the office of the public protector Oupa Segalwa for comment, and will update this article once it’s received.

More to follow.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.) 

