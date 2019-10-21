Another blow for Omotoso as SCA dismisses his jurisdiction application

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, accused of rape and human trafficking, has suffered another blow as the Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an application brought by him and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, challenging the jurisdiction of the Port Elizabeth High Court on some charges.

Omotoso, Sulani and Sitho, represented by defence lawyer Peter Daubermann, petitioned the Supreme court arguing that the Port Elizabeth High Court did not have the authority to hear the entire matter, as some of the alleged offences took place elsewhere in the country and abroad.

The SCA dismissed their application, stating “the application is dismissed on the grounds that there are no reasonable prospects of success and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.”

The trial of Omotoso and his co-accused was expected to continue on Monday pending the outcome of Daubermann’s petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal, but has now been postponed to November 21.

This is because Daubermann intends to take the matter to the Constitutional Court, as he maintains the initial authorisation certificate to centralise the case was invalid and lacked information which detailed the alleged offences.

