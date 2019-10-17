Umhlobo Wenene FM DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza passes away

Umhlobo Wenene FM DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza passed away on Wednesday at Life Mercantile Hospital in Port Elizabeth after a short illness, the radio station has confirmed.
She was known as a legend among South African gospel music fans.
Her passing was announced by DJ Pastor on the Ibrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni show on Thursday morning.
Tributes have begun pouring in for the late radio personality.
The death of Zola Kaso-Majiza is a big loss not only to radio but the Gospel Music genre as a whole. ????????????????????
Posted by Putco Mafani on Thursday, 17 October 2019
Umhlobo Wenene FM radio legendary Zola Kaso-Majiza, 67, has died after a long illness. Her son, Mabaso, confirmed the news of her passing. ????We'll always love you Makazi.
Posted by Simi KaFreddie on Wednesday, 16 October 2019
Still remember the day I met you face to face, we fell in love with each other. We laughed and you'd say "ungumntana…
Posted by Xolisa Mango Mgwatyu on Wednesday, 16 October 2019
Haybo MAKAZI,RIP Mzali wethu….????????????????,A legend has passed on…Former Umhlobo Wenene presenter Zola Kaso-Majiza has died https://t.co/TaLWkrdcxS (via @News24)
— You will never walk alone…@LFC (@Dannisto7) October 17, 2019
Zola Kaso Majiza siphethe incopho ke mntakabawo.
Rest in peace mama
— Buzwebakhe (@Buzwebakhe) October 17, 2019
I remember growing up listening to umakazi Zola kaSomajiza on @UWFM88_106FM her voice was magical, (worse kaloku besasaza ngesiXhosa) so nje… May her soul RIP????
— Blaq Diamond™ (@LamaXhosa_) October 17, 2019
Rest in peace kumam uZola Kaso- Majiza ❤
— zibazana in waiting???????????? (@malakiwef) October 17, 2019
uLala ngoxolo mam Nokuzola Kaso-Majiza ????. honour to have worked with you pic.twitter.com/C2PDv4BZqU
— Mluleki Ntsabo® (@ntsabomluleki) October 17, 2019
