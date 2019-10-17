Breaking News 17.10.2019 12:48 pm

Umhlobo Wenene FM DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza passes away

Citizen reporter
Thozamile ‘Sir Thoz’ Nyakatya and Zola Kaso Majiza in 2015.

The late radio personality was known as a legend among South African gospel music fans. 

Umhlobo Wenene FM DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza passed away on Wednesday at Life Mercantile Hospital in Port Elizabeth after a short illness, the radio station has confirmed.

Her passing was announced by DJ Pastor on the Ibrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni show on Thursday morning.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the late radio personality.

The death of Zola Kaso-Majiza is a big loss not only to radio but the Gospel Music genre as a whole. ????????????????????

Umhlobo Wenene FM radio legendary Zola Kaso-Majiza, 67, has died after a long illness. Her son, Mabaso, confirmed the news of her passing. ????We'll always love you Makazi.

Still remember the day I met you face to face, we fell in love with each other. We laughed and you'd say "ungumntana…

