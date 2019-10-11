Morakane Mosupyoe takes over from Ramokgopa

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has kept his commitment to the ANC to ensure that women are well represented in the executive structures and has appointed Morakane Mosupyoe as the new MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment.

Mosupyoe takes over from Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

Makhura made the announcement on social media after news of Kgosientso’s exit surfaced.

“MEC Morakane Mosupyoe is former MMC and Speaker in the City of Tshwane. Wishing Dr Sputla Ramokgopa well in his new assignment which will be announced soon.”

She has served as the MMC for Health and Social Development in Tshwane. Makhura also congratulated Ramokgopa on his new role which he said would soon be announced.

Makhura’s government had been tasked to make room for a woman to achieve the ANC national executive committee’s (NEC) gender parity resolution. The NEC wants a 60/40 split in favour of women.

