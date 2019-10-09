Jacob Zuma to return to state capture commission from Monday

The state capture commission has announced that former president Jacob Zuma will be testifying at the inquiry again from Monday onwards.

Chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo also released the document sent to Zuma following his rejection this week of speculation that the commission had given Zuma any questions on which he would be cross-examined. You can see that below.

The document sent to Zuma merely highlighted areas of interest, not specific questions, Zondo has been at pains to point out.

Zuma is expected to return to the inquiry from 14 to 25 of October, the commission says.

Media reports suggested earlier that the state capture inquiry had sent Zuma “80 questions” about the evidence given against Zuma, including allegations about the failed nuclear deal with Russia, why Zuma had fired finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan and the nature of his relationship with the late Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson.

