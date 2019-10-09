Breaking News 9.10.2019 09:00 pm

Jacob Zuma to return to state capture commission from Monday

Citizen reporter
Jacob Zuma to return to state capture commission from Monday

Former President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

Deputy chief justice continues to bridle at media reports suggesting his inquiry offered the former president advance questions to prepare.

The state capture commission has announced that former president Jacob Zuma will be testifying at the inquiry again from Monday onwards.

Chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo also released the document sent to Zuma following his rejection this week of speculation that the commission had given Zuma any questions on which he would be cross-examined. You can see that below.

The document sent to Zuma merely highlighted areas of interest, not specific questions, Zondo has been at pains to point out.

Zuma is expected to return to the inquiry from 14 to 25 of October, the commission says.

Media reports suggested earlier that the state capture inquiry had sent Zuma “80 questions” about the evidence given against Zuma, including allegations about the failed nuclear deal with Russia, why Zuma had fired finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan and the nature of his relationship with the late Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The policy that has seen R60m spent since 2016 on former presidents and their wives 6.10.2019
Zuma tells jailed Lula da Silva ‘the mighty truth will prevail’ 6.10.2019
Zuma’s estranged wife MaNtuli won’t be prosecuted for his alleged poisoning 20.9.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition