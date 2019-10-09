Breaking News 9.10.2019 10:34 am

Khasiane Ntloko, mother of EFF’s Fana Mokoena, passes away

Fana Mokoena alongside EFF members. Image: Fana Mokoena/Facebook.

The party confirmed her passing via a statement on Wednesday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Fana Mokoena’s mother, Khasiane Ntloko, has passed away, the party confirmed via a statement on Wednesday.

“The loss of a mother is the greatest and most emotionally destabilisation in an African family. Women, in black families over many centuries, are the alpha and omega, the authors and finishers of our lives. They make us into what we are and when we heed to their words, we never go astray,” the statement said.

“Commissar Fana Mokoena’s loss is our loss. As a movement, we join in prayer that we may be comforted.”

The circumstances surrounding Ntloko’s passing are unknown at this point.

Mokoena took to Twitter to express grief.

“Rest In Peace Khasiane Alrina Ntloko. I could not have been raised by a stronger woman. You ran your race. You fought your battles. Your time on earth was well spent. Robala ka khotso Sebata,” he tweeted.

The news was also met with a message of condolence from legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Ntloko’s funeral will take place in Kroonstad this coming Saturday.

