Pupil fatally stabbed at Thuto Tiro school in Sebokeng

Gopolang Moloko
South Africa - Johannesburg - 10 May 2019 - MEC of Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi bid farewell to the education team, he spoke to The Saturday Newspaper about his experience and moving on. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

The incident was reported on Monday morning according to Lesufi.

A male pupil at the Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng has just been fatally stabbed. The Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the incident via Twitter. He said the department was currently on their way to the school just after 12pm.

Details surrounding the stabbing are still unavailable and an update will be provided once details become available.

Last month, a grade 9 pupil stabbed and killed a grade 1o pupil after the pair got into a fight allegedly over a cellphone at Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton, east of Johannesburg.

The 17-year-old grade 10 pupil, who was stabbed, died on the scene, while the grade 9 pupil was arrested. Police are currently investigating a murder. Lesufi has expressed shock at the incident.

