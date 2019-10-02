KZN councillor escapes armed ambush while travelling to council meeting

News that Al Jama-ah PR Councillor at Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality Kabelo Ashly Nthekiso has survived a shooting has just filtered through.

He was travelling to a special council meeting at the Wembezi Multi-purpose Centre on Wednesday, scheduled for 10am, when he came under fire in the Engcinisizi section, near Wembezi, reports Estcourt News.

It is reported that four shots were fired at Nthekiso’s vehicle. He escaped unscathed.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

