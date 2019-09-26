It’s official – Robert Mugabe will be buried at his home

Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, will be buried at his rural Zvimba home this weekend, the Zimbabwean government has said.

This is despite earlier pronouncements that a mausoleum was being built for him at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

ALSO READ: Family loses ‘argument’ over where to bury Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services department said in a statement that Mugabe’s family “has expressed its desire to proceed with his burial in Zvimba. In line with Government policy to respect the wishes of families of deceased heroes, Government is cooperating with the Mugabe family in their new position.

ALSO READ: Robert Mugabe: Zimbabwe feud over late leader’s burial site

“Government will render all the necessary support to give the late former President a fitting burial as led by the family.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.