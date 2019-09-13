Actress Felicity Huffman gets 14 days jail in US college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by her husband William H. Macy, makes her way into the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse September 13, 2019 in Boston, where she will be sentenced for her role in the College Admissions scandal. - Huffman, one of the defendants charged in the college admissions cheating scandal, is scheduled to be sentenced for paying $15,000 to inflate her daughter's SAT scores, a crime she said she committed trying to be a good parent. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to two weeks in prison for paying bribes to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious American university.
Among 50 people indicted in a scam to help children of the elite secure places in top US colleges, Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT college entrance exam score.
