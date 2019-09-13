Actress Felicity Huffman gets 14 days jail in US college admissions scandal

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to two weeks in prison for paying bribes to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious American university.

Among 50 people indicted in a scam to help children of the elite secure places in top US colleges, Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT college entrance exam score.

