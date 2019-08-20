Lions maul man to death at game reserve in Hammanskraal

A man was mauled to death by lions at the Dinokeng nature reserve on Tuesday morning, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

Early reports indicated that the victim was the owner of the lions.

According to Best Care emergency service spokesperson Xander Loubser, three lions were shot and killed after the fatal attack.

“We received a call of a lion attack at Dinokeng. We received information that the male (patient) was unresponsive and that a few lions were shot. We were also informed that the patient was not safe to approach as there was still a third lion in close proximity,” he said.

Loubser said the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by medical personnel.

Updates to follow as the victim’s family are notified.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.