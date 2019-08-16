Taxi owner gunned down in Umkomaas

A prominent young taxi owner, Bobo Harriar, was driving in Roseneath, Umkomaas, on Friday morning, when he was overtaken and shot at.

Harriar succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, reports Mid South Coast Rising Sun.

Witnesses say that about ten shots were fired by the suspects.

The road had been cordoned off and the arrival of forensic officers are awaited.

The Umkomaas community is in grief, as Bobo was well-loved and his transport service was “second to none”.

His taxis were hired out for family, club, and social outings, and everyone appreciated Bobo’s friendliness and pleasant personality.

The perpetrators are not known at this stage. Police are investigating the shooting.

