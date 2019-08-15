Famous SA designer and artist Carrol Boyes passes away

Celebrated South African artist, designer, and businesswoman Carrol Boyes passed away on Wednesday night after a brief illness, her company spokesperson confirmed.

She was 65 years old.

“Carrol will be remembered for her love, her story and her quirky creativity,” company spokesperson Michelé Stuurman told Channel24.

“Carrol leaves our nation with a legacy of excellence, unity, empowerment and pioneering functional art. She will be greatly missed.

“Carrol demonstrated the very highest values in her business; integrity, playful perspectives and passion for design and for her staff. Her personal touch will inspire and stay with us always.”

A bio on the website Lioness of Africa describes Boyes as “an iconic South African designer who has built a global brand.

“She founded Carrol Boyes (Pty) Ltd in 1991, combining her artistic flair and talent in sculpture with her jewellery experience to create an extensive range of distinctive homeware, giftware, flatware and tabletop products.

“Today, her company designs and manufactures a meticulously crafted product range of well over 1,000 items and sells over a million items every year. Products are always imbued with Carrol’s trademark artistic flair and finesse. The Carrol Boyes brand is available throughout South Africa and in over 30 other countries around the world.

“Carrol has always supported gender empowerment both within and outside her company, constantly investing in her staff to ensure the future growth of the business and to support community upliftment.”

Boyes was a fine arts graduate with a major in sculpture from the University of Pretoria.

She began her career as an English teacher before becoming involved in the arts.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.