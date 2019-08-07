Breaking News 7.8.2019 11:39 am

WATCH: Mashaba busts kingpin for stealing 16,000 litres of Metro diesel

Citizen reporter
Image supplied.

The mayor was alerted to the arrest of ten people who are alleged to have stolen diesel directly from the city’s metro buses.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced the bust of a Katlehong workshop owner who was arrested for stealing the city’s Metrobus diesel on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, eight suspects were seen inside the premises of the Metro Bus Depot Centre. Mashaba said they were caught on CCTV footage stealing diesel from the buses inside the depot.

Police apprehended a suspect who later led officers to the location in Ekurhuleni where another two suspects were arrested for 16,690 litres of stolen diesel estimated at R17,000.

Speaking at the depot following the undercover operation bust, Mashaba said he wanted the contract for the service provider cancelled with immediate effect. “Working with the service provider is unacceptable” as eight of the suspects arrested are reportedly officers belonging to them.

He confirmed the “kingpin” (the workshop owner) was arrested on Wednesday morning.

He instructed to the chief of police to instruct the city manager to cancel the contract with the particular company.

“I want this contract cancelled today.”

Mashaba maintains the suspects were in the process of siphoning more barrels when they were caught.

He urged law enforcement to work together in reporting such matters which crippled the city and said the community must work with police. He urged community members to anonymously work with police to rid the city of criminal ills which would soon cost people jobs.

