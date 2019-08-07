WATCH: Mashaba busts kingpin for stealing 16,000 litres of Metro diesel

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced the bust of a Katlehong workshop owner who was arrested for stealing the city’s Metrobus diesel on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, eight suspects were seen inside the premises of the Metro Bus Depot Centre. Mashaba said they were caught on CCTV footage stealing diesel from the buses inside the depot.

Police apprehended a suspect who later led officers to the location in Ekurhuleni where another two suspects were arrested for 16,690 litres of stolen diesel estimated at R17,000.

Speaking at the depot following the undercover operation bust, Mashaba said he wanted the contract for the service provider cancelled with immediate effect. “Working with the service provider is unacceptable” as eight of the suspects arrested are reportedly officers belonging to them.

He confirmed the “kingpin” (the workshop owner) was arrested on Wednesday morning.

He instructed to the chief of police to instruct the city manager to cancel the contract with the particular company.

“I want this contract cancelled today.”

Mashaba maintains the suspects were in the process of siphoning more barrels when they were caught.

We caught them with 50 25litre containers filled with diesel that was siphoned from the @JoburgMetrobus

They intended to fill 50 more barrels when they were caught. #JoburgWorks pic.twitter.com/kd4uAgNFvo — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 7, 2019

He urged law enforcement to work together in reporting such matters which crippled the city and said the community must work with police. He urged community members to anonymously work with police to rid the city of criminal ills which would soon cost people jobs.

One suspect wilfully led officers to the location into the City of Ekurhuleni in Katlehong where upon arrival two suspects were arrested for the possession of stolen diesel in the quantity of 16 690 litres estimated at R17 100 both suspects to be detained at Katlehong North Saps. https://t.co/vBIaUJMTsx pic.twitter.com/cEtuHZS81n — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 7, 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

