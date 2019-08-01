Post office announces CEO Mark Barnes’ resignation

Group CEO of the South African Post Office, Mark Barnes, has resigned.

Post Office board member Charles Nwaila confirmed this in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“Barnes tendered his resignation citing differences on the forward strategy in relation to the structure of the SA Post Office group, in particular, the location of Postbank,” Nwaila wrote.

SA Post Office’s Group COO Lindiwe Kwele would be interim CEO until a permanent candidate was appointed, said the statement.

“To ensure continuity, Mr Barnes will remain within the SA Post Office fold for a period to aid the transition of the interim Group CEO.”

The statement makes it clear there is no bad blood between Barnes and the Post Office.

“In his time at the SA Post Office, Mr Barnes has led the stabilisation of the organisation as well as pioneered its positioning as a relevant access point of government services for our communities,” it said.

