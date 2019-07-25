Penny Sparrow dies from lung cancer

Penny Sparrow, who rose to infamy after a racist post on Facebook went viral in January 2016 has died, her daughter Charmaine Cowie confirmed on Thursday, reports South Coast Herald.

Sparrow drew the attention of the nation when she took to social media and described black beach-going South Africans as ‘illiterate monkeys’.

The post saw criminal charges being laid against Sparrow, and following a string of court appearances, Sparrow was ordered to pay a fine of R150 000 to the Oliver Adelaide Tambo Foundation.

However, the Foundation had refused to accept the money, with chief executive Mavuso Msimang describing it as ‘racist money’.

In an interview with the Mid South Coast Mail in June 2016, Sparrow, who was in hiding at the time, explained that she had been scared to death and that she often had to move between various properties around the country to avoid being located.

Sparrow appeared in the Equality Court at Scottburgh, where she plead guilty on September 12, 2016.

“I realise what I did was wrong,” she said, adding that: “It is difficult to put into words the regret that I feel. I will from now on strive to be a better citizen. Respecting others and working towards making our country a better place to live in.”

Relating to the charges of crimen injuria, Sparrow was ordered to pay a fine of R5000 or face 12 months in prison.

Sparrow was unable to pay the fine in full at the time of the ruling. However, Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo was not unmerciful and said she could pay the outstanding R4 000 over a period of four months.

