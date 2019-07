Pandemonium and drama broke out on Monday morning at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall after a stun grenade was detonated during a council sitting, reports Maritzburg Sun.

Councillors and others sitting at the session fled in terror, abandoning the day’s proceedings.

This is a breaking news story and more information will follow. Reporters are at the scene.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.