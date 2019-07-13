ANC veteran Ike Maphoto passes away

ANC veteran Ike Maphoto has passed away. The news was confirmed by family spokesperson Cornelius Maphoto, Capricorn FM reports.

According to Cornelius, Maphoto “passed away in the early hours of the morning”.

He was 88 years old.

The family will update the public on his funeral arrangements in due course.

Maphoto was considered a hero of the struggle against apartheid.

Tributes have begun pouring in, including from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who said “may his soul rest in perfect revolutionary peace”.

Our old man, may his soul rest in perfect revolutionary peace. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 13, 2019

As we reflect: He remained ANC even faced with death. We will forever remember your early morning calls urging to protect the Congress.

No words are enough @Enghumbhini @ProfTinyiko @BantuHolomisa @Julius_S_Malema @justicemalala https://t.co/wYnKqb6dvo — Joe Mathebula (@MathebulaJoe) July 13, 2019