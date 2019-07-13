Breaking News 13.7.2019 12:01 pm

ANC veteran Ike Maphoto passes away

Citizen reporter

His passing at the age of 88 has been confirmed by a family spokesperson.

ANC veteran Ike Maphoto has passed away. The news was confirmed by family spokesperson Cornelius Maphoto, Capricorn FM reports.

According to Cornelius, Maphoto “passed away in the early hours of the morning”.

He was 88 years old.

The family will update the public on his funeral arrangements in due course.

Maphoto was considered a hero of the struggle against apartheid.

Tributes have begun pouring in, including from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who said “may his soul rest in perfect revolutionary peace”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Holding hands with whites, ANC during Fees Must Fall a mistake – Malema 13.7.2019
Man dies, woman critically injured in four-vehicle collision in Pretoria 13.7.2019
ANC condemns ‘hooliganism’ displayed by EFF MPs 12.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition