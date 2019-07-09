Warrant of arrest issued for Babes and Mampintsha

Gqom star Babes Wodumo and kwaito producer Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo now face arrest after they failed to appear in court.

Wodumo – real name Bongekile Simelane – laid assault charges against Maphumulo, her romantic partner, in March. The pair were expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in relation to the matter on Tuesday.

Maphumulo’s lawyer Pat Magwaza told EWN he had been unable to reach his client.

At a previous court hearing, the couple announced that they had agreed to go for family mediation at organisation Families South Africa (Famsa).

A video clip of Maphumulo allegedly assaulting Wodumo went viral after being posted by Wodumo on her Instagram account.

This resulted in Simelane laying assault charges. Maphumulo initially announced plans to lay counter assault charges, claiming he was the victim, but he later apologised, saying in a statement he was ashamed of himself.

His lawyer confirmed that he would no longer be laying charges.