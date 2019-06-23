Breaking News 23.6.2019 10:08 am

Ethiopian army chief, regional president killed in unrest

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has embarked on economic reforms and allowed dissident groups back into the country but has also battled a surge in tensions between ethnic groups | © AFP/File | Monirul BHUIYAN

A ‘hit squad’ led by Amhara’s security chief Asaminew Tsige burst into a meeting on Saturday, injuring regional president Ambachew Mekonnen and another top official, who both died of their wounds.

Ethiopia’s army chief was shot dead by his bodyguard just hours after an attempted coup in Amhara state left the regional president and another top adviser dead, a spokesperson for the prime minister said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Billene Seyoum told journalists a “hit squad” led by Amhara’s security chief Asaminew Tsige burst into a meeting on Saturday afternoon, injuring regional president Ambachew Mekonnen and another top official, who both died of their wounds.

Later that evening in what appeared a “co-ordinated attack”, army chief Seare Mekonnen and a retired general who was visiting him, were killed by his bodyguard, said Billene.

