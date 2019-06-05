Robert Sobukwe’s son Dinilesizwe passes on

The son of liberation icon Robert Sobukwe, Dinilesizwe, has passed on, it was reported on Wednesday.

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania’s Dr Motsoko Pheko posted a message of condolences on Facebook to the Sobukwe family.

Pheko wrote: “He founded the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust to preserve the legacy of his father. He recalls his father saying, ‘Don’t walk with your head down, have pride, walk with your head up because everything in this continent belongs to you.'”

Last year, Sobukwe senior’s wife, Zondeni Veronica, passed on at the age of 91.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

