Grade 10 Forest High School pupil dies after being attacked by fellow pupils

A learner from Forest High School south of Johannesburg has passed away after being attacked by his fellow learner on Monday, reports Southern Courier.

Booysens Police Capt Lorraine van Emmerik confirmed the incident.

“After writing exams at about 11 am, four learners left the school and one of them attacked the other three learners, unfortunately, one passed on and the other two were rushed to South Rand Hospital,” she said.

I am told two Grade 8 learners allegedly stabbed to death a Grade 10 learner outside Forest High School, Turffontein. I am on my way there ???????????? — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 3, 2019

News24 reports that it was two Grade 8 pupils who allegedly stabbed a Grade 10 learner.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

