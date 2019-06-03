Breaking News 3.6.2019 02:08 pm

Grade 10 Forest High School pupil dies after being attacked by fellow pupils

Lucky Thusi
The scene outside Forest High School in Joburg south. Image: Facebook screenshot

The pupil was fatally stabbed after leaving the school after writing an exam.

A learner from Forest High School south of Johannesburg has passed away after being attacked by his fellow learner on Monday, reports Southern Courier.

Booysens Police Capt Lorraine van Emmerik confirmed the incident.

“After writing exams at about 11 am, four learners left the school and one of them attacked the other three learners, unfortunately, one passed on and the other two were rushed to South Rand Hospital,” she said.

News24 reports that it was two Grade 8 pupils who allegedly stabbed a Grade 10 learner.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

