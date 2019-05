EWN has reported that a house in Mountain View, Johannesburg, was the scene of the grisly discovery of eight bodies buried in the back yard.

One man has reportedly been arrested after weapons were also found at the house following a complaint by his neighbours. They said they heard screaming on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly tried to flee from police.

Crime scene investigators are expected to comb the scene.

More to follow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.