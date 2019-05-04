Malema’s grandmother passes away

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has released a statement confirming that Koko Sarah Malema, grandmother of the party’s leader Julius Malema, passed away at her home in Seshego, Polokwane on Saturday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that we receive the news, knowing that just three weeks ago, the Malemas buried one of their aunts, the daughter of Koko Sarah,” the statement says.

The statement goes on to offer condolences to Malema, his family and their friends.

It’s common knowledge that Malema was raised by his grandmother after his mother passed on while he was still a child. She had a major influence over him.

“The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen; the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability has been uprooted, forever from their lives,” the statement continues.

It adds that this comes at a time when Malema is “leading the most crucial election campaign in his political career” and that the news was made “more difficult” for the EFF leader as it comes a day before he will deliver a final political message to EFF supporters before the May 8 elections at the Tshela Thupa rally that will take place at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The statement says the party is in close contact with Malema and his family and will update the public on funeral arrangements for the late grandmother of the party’s leader.

