Suspected United Arab Emirates spy commits suicide in prison

Protestors hold pictures of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate, on October 5, 2018 in Istanbul. Jamal Khashoggi, a veteran Saudi journalist who has been critical towards the Saudi government has gone missing after visiting the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, the Washington Post reported. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE

The man was taken into custody with another alleged spy as authorities probed whether they were tied to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October.

A suspected United Arab Emirates spy who was detained by Turkish authorities ten days ago has committed suicide in prison, a Turkish government source and state media said on Monday.

The suspect was found dead in Silivri prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu reported.

A Turkish justice ministry source confirmed the report to AFP.

The man was taken into custody with another alleged spy as authorities probed whether they were tied to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October.

