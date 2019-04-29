Suspected United Arab Emirates spy commits suicide in prison

A suspected United Arab Emirates spy who was detained by Turkish authorities ten days ago has committed suicide in prison, a Turkish government source and state media said on Monday.

The suspect was found dead in Silivri prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu reported.

A Turkish justice ministry source confirmed the report to AFP.

The man was taken into custody with another alleged spy as authorities probed whether they were tied to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October.

