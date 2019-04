Ugandan police detained popstar-turned-MP Bobi Wine on Monday after shutting down one of his concerts and firing tear gas at his fans, the singer’s wife and supporters said.

“He has been arrested in Busabala, where he was to address the media on the cancellation of his concert by the police,” Wine’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi told AFP, referring to a suburb in southern Kampala.

