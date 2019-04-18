Breaking News 18.4.2019 11:06 am

Gospel artist and pastor Reverend Nkomfa Mkabile passes away

Citizen reporter
Reverend Nkomfa Mkabile has passed away after a short illness. Picture: Facebook.

The prominent pastor and gospel artist reportedly passed away in hospital.

Gospel artist and pastor Reverend Nkomfa Mkabile has passed away after an illness, according to multiple sources.

The 48-year-old preacher and founder of Bethel International Ministries also won awards for his gospel music and had entered into politics shortly before his death.

Bishop Manny Niekerk released a statement confirming Mkabile’s passing. According to the statement, which described Mkabile as a “larger than life individual”, the Reverend was surrounded by close friends and family at the time of his death.

Another prominent pastor, Malibongwe Gcwabe, also confirmed Mkabile’s death in a message of condolence on social media.

Other messages of condolence have been pouring in for the late pastor.

Mkabile made news in February after defending his wife’s outfit at the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town.

Critics bashed Unathi Mkabile’s dress, claiming it exposed too much cleavage.

