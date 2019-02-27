 
WATCH: KZN premier Willies Mchunu faints during his Sopa 

He is receiving medical attention.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu fainted during his state of the province address on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old premier asked to pause his speech and for the speaker to give the podium to the leader of government business, Sihle Zikalala.

“Speaker, may I request to pause here to request leader of government business to continue on my behalf, I have a challenge, thank you, speaker,” he said before losing his balance as he was stepping off the stage and collapsed.

People could be heard praying in tongues, while others started shouting: “The devil is a liar, in the name of Jesus!”

He was being attended to by medical officials after being taken out of the venue.

Former president Jacob Zuma was in also in attendance.

