Music legend Dan Tshanda certified dead at Sandton hospital

He was reportedly certified dead on arrival at Sandton Mediclinic after suffering a heart attack.

News sites from African countries, particularly Zimbabwe and Botswana, where he was very popular, have also been reporting the news, with fans from across the continent tweeting messages of their loss.

Many of his local fans criticised South Africans for not celebrating Tshanda as much as neighbouring African countries do.

He once said Dalom music will die with me. Just five days in the new 2019, the Southern Africa has lost a musical giant who relocated to Botswana from South Africa. May the soul of Dan Tshanda rest in eternal peace. #RIPdantshanda. — Geo~Engineering (@Geo_0001) January 5, 2019

One of Botswana’s leading newspapers reported on Saturday evening that they confirmed the death with a family spokesperson. Moudy Modzielwana also told The Voice Online in Botswana that the musical icon suffered the heart attack at around 1pm in the afternoon.

“He was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival. The doctors confirmed that he passed on after a heart failure,” he was quoted as saying.

BREAKING: Dan Tshanda dead

Family spokesperson has confirmed the passing of Dan Ndivhiseni Tshanda of Splash and Dalom music. "He suffered a heart failure earlier today and was rushed to Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead," said Moudy Mudzielwana pic.twitter.com/tMokfu2TDk — Mmegi (@MmegiOnline) January 5, 2019

The family will release details of any remembrance and funeral arrangements in an official statement later.

According to music site music.org.za, Tshanda was born in Chiawelo, Soweto, though this report claims he was born in Venda and moved to Soweto.

After dropping out of school and working as a newspaper vendor for an Afrikaans newspaper and then as a taxi driver, he made a demo cassette of his early music with his first band.

Under the name Splash, Ray Phiri of Stimela fame later agreed to feature them as their support act whenever they had shows.

RIP Dan Tshanda ????

???? splash will never be the same — fey valentine (@mypillowsoft) January 5, 2019

Splash’s first album, Peacock, was very successful in 1986. It was followed by numerous others.

“His music has crossed the borders into African countries such as Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Nigeria etc, and abroad, with activity in North America, Australia, England, France,” says the site.

RE: Passing of Dan Ndivhiseni Tshanda

Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of Music Maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier and Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead..

You can contact Moudy on 076 431 1016 for details — Mr Moudy Mudzielwana (@Moudy_Tshikovha) January 5, 2019

Sad to her about the passing away of Dan Tshanda. The guy was a legend .I grew up listening to his music. May his soul rest in peace. #Asakhe — Zenzele (@zenzele) January 5, 2019

#RIP Dan Ndivhiseni Tshanda of

Dalom Music

Bulawayo will forever remember you Thanks for the music — SCORPION???? (@Byo_Watch) January 5, 2019

First they were three: Dan Tshanda, Penwell Kunene and Joseph Tshimange.

Now they are all gone.

Last picture we took in 1999 with Dan and Penwell as Matshikos.

@RIPDanTshanda pic.twitter.com/1QIssndc5g — Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) January 5, 2019

One of my most favourite Dan Tshanda songs ever! #RIPDAN pic.twitter.com/ESOWp4aaVP — Ndabezitha (@SatchmoAhmed) January 5, 2019

Sad Day – South African Musician and Music Producer Dan Tshanda has sadly passed away. The king of splash's music was popular with many Bulawayo natives. "He suffered a heart failure earlier today & was rushed to Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead. #CulxureZw pic.twitter.com/wkb5Ts0iJa — #CulxureZw ???????? (@CulxureMagZim) January 5, 2019

Dan Tshanda was never recognised in his own country, shame on them… but I'm happy that he never stopped producing hits since his debut in the 80's until his demise ..I'll forever cherish to have been his loyal supporter since I was a child #Setlhopha #RipDanTshanda — Marcia (@lademarcia) January 5, 2019

