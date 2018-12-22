SA student detained in China returns home

South African student Tristan-Lee Niemand, who was arrested in China for violating the country’s visa laws after falling victim to an alleged scam, has returned home after over a month in a detention centre, EWN reports.

She is one of seven South Africans set to be sent home, the rest of which will be released on Sunday.

They are believed to be among at least 100 South Africans who have been detained in China over visa violations.

Niemand was allegedly defrauded by a dodgy recruitment agency who said they would place her to teach English in China, while lying to her about having organised the necessary paperwork.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) confirmed the release of the students from prison in China earlier this week and confirmed they would be deported to South Africa.

“The South African mission in Shanghai has informed the minister of international relations and cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, that the seven South African nationals in Jiangsu Province have completed their detention period and will be released and deported back to South Africa,” read a statement from Dirco.

“The arrangement is that the school that employed the seven as English teachers should provide the return tickets for the flight on which they are to be deported. They are expected to return to South Africa before Friday, 21 December 2018.”

Dirco said Tristan-Lee Niemand’s mother, Stacey Lee-Niemand, has been informed “of the latest positive developments”.

She has been detained in Nanjing City since November last year and her family, along with Dirco, have been working tirelessly to bring her back home.

Her father, Richard Bridger, told the Cape Times he had not had any contact with his daughter since she was detained.

He told the publication his daughter took a job to teach English in China through an agency that promised they would get her a work visa. She was there with a student visa.

