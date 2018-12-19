Mkhwebane finds Treasury DG should have disclosed criminal record

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane failed to disclose the fact that he had a criminal record when he applied for the job.

Mkhwebane found he had infringed his employer’s right to know this fact.

She found that Mogajane had misrepresented facts about his personal record. In appointing him the former minister, Malusi Gigaba, either knew or ought to have known about the failure to disclose the criminal record.

She recommended a review of how recruitment is performed in public service and administration.

She added that the conduct of Gigaba in appointing Mogajane as the director-general of National Treasury was improper and recommended disciplinary action to be taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa within 30 days.

