; Mkhwebane finds Treasury DG should have disclosed criminal record – The Citizen
 
Breaking News 19.12.2018 02:18 pm

Mkhwebane finds Treasury DG should have disclosed criminal record

Citizen reporter
Public Protector Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane is seen during a press briefing held at her offices, 4 December 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Protector Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane is seen during a press briefing held at her offices, 4 December 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The public protector also found against the conduct of former minister Malusi Gigaba in Dondo Mogajane’s appointment.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane failed to disclose the fact that he had a criminal record when he applied for the job.

Mkhwebane found he had infringed his employer’s right to know this fact.

She found that Mogajane had misrepresented facts about his personal record. In appointing him the former minister, Malusi Gigaba, either knew or ought to have known about the failure to disclose the criminal record.

She recommended a review of how recruitment is performed in public service and administration.

She added that the conduct of Gigaba in appointing Mogajane as the director-general of National Treasury was improper and recommended disciplinary action to be taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa within 30 days.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Public protector finds ‘grossly irresponsible’ Fikile Mbalula breached ethics code 19.12.2018
Mkhwebane admits to her own ‘bad judgment’ in effort to avoid having to pay legal costs 27.11.2018
Public protector does U-turn on Gordhan 13.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.