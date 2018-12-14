High-level Eskom task team appointed to try fix what’s wrong

An Eskom Sustainability Task Team which will advise government on how to resolve the power utility’s challenges has been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The high-level task team, which consists of individuals with extensive electricity, management, and economic expertise, will assist with Eskom’s operational, structural and financial challenges, the Presidency said in a statement this afternoon.

The team will review current energy trends; provide proposals regarding the role, positioning and structure of energy utilities; and make proposals to deal with the debt burden.

It will also assess Eskom’s current business model and structure.

The team members are: Anton Eberhard, Brian Dames, Tsakani Mthombeni, Sy Gourrah, Grové Steyn, Frans Baleni, Mick Davis and Busisiwe Vilakazi.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said that individuals with extensive electricity, management and economic expertise have been chosen.

“The assessments that will be carried out by the task team arise from government’s concern that the lack of adequate electricity has a negative impact on economic recovery and that there is a need for intervention in the short and medium term, to restore the supply-demand balance,” the statement said.

The task team will consult with various role players including labour and business, Diko added, and their first recommendations are expected to be submitted to Ramaphosa by the end of January next year.

