Springs mosque shooting ‘could have been a hit’

A 30-year-old man was shot dead after Friday prayers outside a mosque in Bakerton, Springs this afternoon.

Police say the man had been on his way to his car after prayers when he was accosted by two men, who fired several shots at him.

The unknown men fled in a silver VW Polo.

The wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, Gauteng police’s captain Mavela Masondo appealed to anyone with information that could help arrest the shooters to come forward.

Police have launched a manhunt for the men, and say the motive for the man’s killing is not yet known.

However, speculation on social media has been that the shooting had the characteristics of a hit.

