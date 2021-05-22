WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

All injured patients were stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care.

A Citybug bus driver saved the day when he avoided what could have been a disastrous head-on collision on the N3 towards Durban on 16 May.

In a video shared on Facebook by Marthinus de Bruin who was on the bus, a car can be seen driving on the wrong lane towards the bus.

The driver sees the car and drives away, avoiding an accident that could have possibly ended people’s lives.

“By the grace of God and good driver ability, [the car] missed our bus with 25 passengers. Thank you Jesus for keeping our bus and passengers safe,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Later on 16 May, Arrive Alive reported a head-on collision on the N3 (westbound), Cato Ridge at around 3pm.

According to Arrive Alive, reports from the scene indicated that a vehicle was travelling contra-flow on the N3 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle resulting in multiple vehicles colliding.

“When medics arrived on the scene they discovered that multiple people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Upon further assessment it was also found that one driver had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased by paramedics on the scene,” it said.

While De Bruin said the vehicle that was involved in the collision was the same one his bus managed to avoid, there were no official reports linking the two incidents.